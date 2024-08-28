Mega Cat Studios has revealed that it is bringing Haplo's Tenebra series to the NES.

This award-winning series kicked off in 2022 with the original Tenebra, which scooped the Best Puzzle Game at the Game of the Year at the Planeta Sinclair Awards.

"Can you outshine the darkness as you guide a lost soul to safety? With 31 levels of brain-busting puzzles, you'll need to move torches, slide lights on rails, and reignite forgotten braziers to fend off the encroaching gloom," says the PR.

Tenebra 2, Mega Cat says, "picks up where the shadows left off, plunging you back into a labyrinth of darkness with even more twists, turns, and tools at your disposal. With 35 levels of intricate puzzles, narrow gaps to squeeze through, pressure plates to activate, and hidden paths to discover, your puzzle-solving skills will be put to the ultimate test. The darkness might be eternal, but your wits will light the way!"

If you're interested in ordering your copy, head this way.