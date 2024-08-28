Yesterday's Nintendo Direct double-bill gave us plenty of cool announcements, with the impending arrival of Tetris Forever on Switch, PS4 and PS5 being a highlight.

A collection of 15 games – including lesser-known entries in the franchise such as Super Bombliss DX, Super Tetris 2 + Bombliss and Hatris – the collection will also include more than an hour of documentary footage.

However, according to game preservationist and self-proclaimed Satellaview nerd Cabbusses, there's another Tetris spin-off which could have been included in the pack – the recently saved Satellaview version of Super Bombliss.



I don't know if you're paying attention to my scene here, but, well, we recently recovered the Satellaview version of Super Bombliss.



Psttt, hey, Nintendo.I'd love to have it contribute to a collection like this. https://t.co/H7lTCxgkYo August 27, 2024

Of course, having the game preserved doesn't mean it would automatically be considered for inclusion in Tetris Forever, but several other Twitter users have pointed Cabbusses in the direction of Digital Eclipse, the company behind the collection, in the hope that something can be arranged.

Tetris recently celebrated its 40th anniversary, although the precise date of its birthday is the subject of some debate.