Read Only Memory, the publisher of video game-related books such as Sega Dreamcast: Collected Works, has just announced it is now funding a new book from the freelance writer/academic Kat Brewster on the "fiercely competitive – yet surprisingly collaborative" world of speedrunning.

Any%: A History Of Speedrunning will take a look at the popular video game pastime, exploring its origins and how it has evolved with the emergence of things like YouTube and Twitch.

To do this, it will feature the different accounts from dozens of speedrunners and members of the community, who will offer their unique perspectives on a range of topics, such as what makes a good speedrunning title, how the scene has changed over time, and what the future has in store for one of gaming's greatest communities.

If you want to support the project and secure your own copy, the campaign page is currently live on the crowdfunding website Volume, with two different versions available to back.

These include a standard edition for £45 and a special edition copy priced at £95 that comes signed by the author and has a special slipcase.

Backing either version of the book will get you access to exclusive development updates, as well as your name in the finished version once it is released. The expected delivery date is August 2025.