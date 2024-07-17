Speedrunners have recently found a ridiculous new glitch route for Castlevania: Harmony Of Dissonance's Juste Any% category and it's already led to a new World Record.

The new route first came to our attention over the weekend thanks to a tweet from the speedrunner Jupiterclimb on Twitter, who posted an insane video of it in action showing Juste Belmont jumping backward into an enemy before zigzagging across the screen and out of bounds.

It was apparently discovered earlier this month by a router named Halgorithm and, according to Jupiterclimb, uses "subpixel [manipulation], floor clips, out-of-bounds zips, and 0HP shenanigans" to avoid the Skull Knight boss completely and shave vital seconds off the run.





Even by Harmony standards this is absolutely outrageous Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance has a BRAND NEW Any% speedrun routeDeveloped by halgorithm, this route uses subpixel manip, floor clips, out-of-bounds zips, and 0HP shenanigans to skip the Skull Knight boss completelyEven by Harmony standards this is absolutely outrageous pic.twitter.com/xj6nQr68Xy July 14, 2024

Before JupiterClimb posted his tweet, a speedrunner named LuichoX streamed their attempts on Twitch to learn the new route with the help of Halgorithm and has now broken the World Record in the category with a time of 9 minutes 14 seconds. This is an improvement of 17 seconds over the last World Record, which was set 3 years ago by a Japanese speedrunner named PonPon.

You can watch the new World Record run below: