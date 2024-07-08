Castlevania: Symphony of the Night was a landmark game, not just in Konami's long-running vampire-slaying series but also in the evolution of what would later become known as the "Metroidvania" genre.

One of the biggest changes it made to the Castlevania template was the introduction of RPG elements, including items and gear which could be found throughout Dracula's castle.

Some of these items – such as the legendary sword Crissaegrim – are so overpowered that they totally break the game, while others are a little less useful.

Posting on Twitter, @Correll_Leo posed a question about adding fun elements to game design choices, to which @SeventhForce rightly recalls an item in SotN that shows Konami's developers weren't without a sense of humour.

pic.twitter.com/epod0iRUyJ In a game already filled with a bunch of endearingly dumb tongue-in-cheek jokes, Castlevania: Symphony of the Night having an item that's functionally useless but stretches Alucard's sprite by three pixels is one of the funniest things to ever happen in a Konami game https://t.co/bgC5UaZ7WC July 6, 2024

SotN's 'Secret Boots' are one of the many items of clothing that Alucard can equip to boost his stats, but in this case, the only impact is a three-pixel difference in height.

It's not the only item in the game to raise a smile; in order to walk underwater, Alucard must locate the "Holy Symbol" – which turns out to be a snorkel.