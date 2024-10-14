@bryce951 There's certainly some things in X that couldn't be done on Genesis, such as the lovely semi-transparent fire in the very first level that also uses three proper fully-overlapping background layers for example, at least not without some pretty big visual/aesthetic compromises there. I expect most of the game would be pretty standard to port across though.

But Yoshi's Island did use the FX2 chip on SNES, so I guess it would be fair of Genesis to use the SVP chip in that case if a port were ever to be attempted. I'm sure it could do a basic version of the game even without the SVP chip, but then quite a lot of the cool rotation and scaling sprite effects and such would definitely be compromised in that case. And there's still some cool transparency effects in that game that just wouldn't look anywhere near as good on Genesis, and some levels with three proper overlapping background layers, smooth backdrop colour gradients, use of the windows, and so on.

This is one of these things like I said above, where it's possible to port almost any game from one console to the other for the large part, if you're just going for the obvious core elements with maybe some compromises here and there to get an approximation of the original. So it doesn't really prove much as far as I'm concerned.

What would be far more interesting to me--if we're going down the whole port to prove a point route--would be to see whatever game ported across and then stuff added to it that actually wasn't/isn't even possible on the other system. I think then people would start to understand what makes each console unique and special.

If that's the aim, I would love to see some Genesis games ported to SNES like that for sure.

I can, for example, imagine Bloodlines getting ported across, and then someone going in and improving the colours throughout so it looks just orders of magnitude prettier, adding in proper transparency effects like on that level with the water reflecting the scenery and when it rises up through the level too, adding in more overlapping background layers and added parallax to every level, making the HUD properly overlaid rather than in an opaque bar, adding in Dolby Surround sound to every tune and sound fx, taking full advantage of the SNES' controller for some really cool mapping there, and so on.

Now that's something that would actually capture my imagination and impress me personally. Although, I imagine it would upset a whole lot of people if it ever did happen, because then it would be real and undeniable.