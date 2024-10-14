The Korean developer CRT Games has released a new Steam demo for its upcoming remake of Toaplan's 1994 arcade platformer Snow Bros. 2: With New Elves (as spotted by @Gosokkyu).

The remake, called Snow Bros. 2: Special, was announced back in September 2023 for Nintendo Switch and Steam and is intended as the follow-up to the Nintendo Switch exclusive Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special.

As you may remember, that remake didn't necessarily receive the warmest of receptions at launch, earning a 4/10 from our friends over at Nintendo Life. Nevertheless, it seems the studio was undeterred by this and is now full steam ahead on giving the same treatment to the second game in the series.

The new remake will include the option for local & online multiplayer (up to four people), a new variety of modes (survival, time attack, and sky run), as well as the ability to experience the game with the updated visuals or the original graphics (an option that previously missing from Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special).

The demo, however, only contains the modern visuals, local co-op, and the first 3 stages that were previously shown off at industry events, with the other options greyed out for now.

No exact release date has been revealed yet for the full release beyond the news that it is planned to come out sometime this year. However, to coincide with the release of the demo, the developer has indicated on Steam that its launch is "just around the corner!" So we'll keep our ears to the ground just in case an official announcement is on the horizon.