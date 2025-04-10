Update [Thu 10th Apr, 2025 17:30 BST]: As of today, CRT Games' remake of Snow Bros 2 (Snow Bros. 2: Special) is now available across Nintendo Switch and Steam.

As you may have already seen from our previous report on the Steam Demo, this new remake lets people choose between playing with either revamped visuals or the original 1994 graphics, features a number of brand new and returning modes (Original Mode, Survival Mode, Time Attack Mode and Sky Run), and will allow them to compete with others in local & online multiplayer (for up to four people). It also contains various tweaks to the levels, and comes with the additional Monster Challenge as part of the base game now, as opposed to DLC that you will need to pay extra for.

The Nintendo Switch version of the remake, published internationally by Clear River Games, is currently priced at £24.29 (as part of a 10% introductory offer active until April 18th), while the PC version, handled by the Korean publisher Gravity Co., Ltd, is currently listed for £29.99 over on Steam.

Here's a description of the game, taken from Steam:

"Enjoy the original storyline of rescuing a princess from the Demon King, but now with four protagonists whose character designs and graphics have been upgraded to fit the remake's new modern style while retaining their unique qualities. "Support for four-player multiplayer has been added, providing a variety of fun along with a number of new modes such as Original Mode, Survival Mode, Time Attack Mode and Sky Run. Players can also experience a new kind of fun by completing the game's stage as one of the many monster enemies in the new Monster Challenge mode. Last but not least, the quality of the game has been improved across the board with the addition of several new stages!"

Original Article [Mon 4th Sep, 2023 15:00 BST]: Tokyo Game Show 2023 is taking place later this month (September 21st - 24th) and in preparation, the publisher Gravity Game Arise has revealed its lineup for the event.

The list of games includes a bunch of modern titles it will be releasing in the future, in addition to a newly announced remake of the 1994 arcade game Snow Bros. 2, which is being developed by the Korean studio CRT Games (thanks Gosokkyu for the spot!).





CRT Games was the company responsible for last year's Snow Bros. remake Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special — a title that wasn't received particularly well over on Nintendo Life due to its "boring" gameplay and the most interesting mode (its Monster Challenge mode) being locked behind paid DLC. Nevertheless, it seems that the company is pushing ahead at remaking the second game in the series too, incorporating online multiplayer and updating the character art (as revealed by a summary on the developer's website).

The website only lists a 2024 launch date for now, but we can expect to hear more about the game following its appearance at TGS 2023.