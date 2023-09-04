Tokyo Game Show 2023 is taking place later this month (September 21st - 24th) and in preparation, the publisher Gravity Game Arise has revealed its lineup for the event.

The list of games includes a bunch of modern titles it will be releasing in the future, in addition to a newly announced remake of the 1994 arcade game Snow Bros. 2, which is being developed by the Korean studio CRT Games (thanks Gosokkyu for the spot!).





(what happened to Ninja Baseball Bat Man?) the next project from Korean studio CRT Games: Snow Bros. 2 Special, a remake of the second Snow Bros. game that follows last year's remake of the OG—more info's coming at TGS, but here's what's out there atm https://t.co/WjWvYlL6I1 (what happened to Ninja Baseball Bat Man?) pic.twitter.com/7OFocmvOE6 September 4, 2023

CRT Games was the company responsible for last year's Snow Bros. remake Snow Bros. Nick & Tom Special — a title that wasn't received particularly well over on Nintendo Life due to its supposedly "boring" gameplay. Nevertheless, it seems that the company is pushing ahead at remaking the second game in the series too, incorporating online multiplayer and updating the character art (as revealed by a summary on the developer's website).

The website only lists a 2024 launch date for now, but we can expect to hear more about the game following its appearance at TGS 2023.