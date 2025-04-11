Apogee Software is a company that will probably be best known to most people for creating games like Duke Nukem and for publishing early Id Software titles like Commander Keen and Wolfenstein 3D. But that isn't all it had to offer the world of gaming.

A fairly good example of this is 1993's BioMenace — a fun and colourful run 'n gun platformer that was built in Commander Keen's 'Keen Dreams' engine for MS-DOS and focused on a CIA operative, named Snake Logan, saving a city (and its residents) from an evil scientist named Dr. Mangle.

Created by one of the future designers of Shadow Warrior James Norwood, and featuring music from the legendary composer Bobby Prince (of Wolfenstein 3D and Doom fame), the game has largely been confined to history in the decades since its release, becoming a footnote in the careers of those who worked on it.

But that hasn't stopped a small cult following from developing around the title, especially among those who continue to fly the flag for the MS-DOS era of gaming. This likely explains why it was recently announced that the game is getting a remaster for Steam later this year.

The new remaster was announced yesterday on social media by Dosgamert and is being developed by Rigel Gameworks. It will reportedly launch in Fall 2025 and will feature enhanced graphics and various other improvements, with the option also being included to switch between the original and remastered graphics for the purists among you.

Here's are the features listed on its steam page:

• Enhanced graphics including widescreen support, smooth scrolling & movement (60 FPS or higher), • and parallax scrolling backgrounds

• Modernized HUD & UI

• Switch between original and remastered graphics at any time

• Controller support

• Full Steam Deck support

• Rebalanced difficulty

• Gameplay tweaks and new mechanics, including weapon/grenade type switching and infinite lives

• Mid-level saves and quick saving

• Completion and stats tracking

• Includes Bobby Prince's Original Soundtrack from the DOS version

• Steam achievements

If you want to wishlist the project ahead of its launch, the game is already has a Steam page, which you can visit here.