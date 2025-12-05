A super-rare version of the SegaSonic the Hedgehog arcade machine is going under the hammer at UK auction house Ewbank's, and it could fetch as much as £40,000 / $53,000.

The SegaSonic the Hedgehog Multi Cabinet Swing was originally housed in Sega World, which was based in the London Trocadero during the '90s.

Ewbank's claims this is the only officially translated version of the 1993 coin-op, and says it was salvaged when Sega World closed its doors in 1999. Since then, it has passed through the hands of several private collectors and even had a stint on display in the boardroom of Sega's European HQ. More recently, it was used at a McLaren and Sega promotional event for Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds.

"The cabinet is fully tested and in full working order," says Ewbank's. "The lot also includes several optional extras: repro decals, two alternate/exchangeable control panels, and an operational key with Sega-branded lanyard. Given its provenance, operational status, and the extraordinary rarity of its translated game version, this SegaSonic the Hedgehog Multi Cabinet Swing stands as one of the most distinctive arcade artefacts to reach Ewbank's, and the UK auction market, in years. It presents a rare opportunity for collectors, museums, and preservationists to secure a historically important piece of Sega’s arcade lineage."

The guide price is between £20,000 and £40,000, and the auction goes live on December 19th at 11AM, UK time.