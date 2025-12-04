If you've been itching for a new platformer to play on your Commodore 64, then you're in luck.

Psytronik Software and Griffinsoft, the team behind the swashbuckling action-adventure game Musketeer, have recently got together to release another promising new title for the 1980s computer — this time focused on the legendary outlaw Robin Hood.

The new game, which is called Sherwood, was first revealed last month in a "promo video" on the Psytronik Software YouTube channel, and looks seriously impressive from what we've seen of it so far. It sees players take control of the famous figure clad in green, as Robin attempts to escape from Prince John and his Norman guards after winning an archery tournament at Nottingham Castle.

Landing in Sherwood forest, the game will have you running, jumping, and climbing your way through the various screens that make up the world, collecting keys to open doors, rescuing damsels, and firing your arrows to solve environmental puzzles and dispatch the local wildlife and enemy guards. All in all, it looks to be a well-produced adventure, with the bow and arrow mechanics coming across as particularly creative.

Here's what you can expect:

-Excellent character animation!

-Exciting bow-and-arrow action! -Lots of detailed screens to explore! -Fluid & precise jumping controls! -Clever puzzles to solve! -Interactive scenery! -Amazing hand-painted game artwork! -Download includes printable disk sleeve + label! -Download includes game soundtrack as MP3 audio! -PAL and NTSC compatible! -Compatible with the C64 Mini/Maxi!

You can currently secure a physical version of the game on tape, disk, or cartridge from Psytronik Software's online store, with prices ranging from £8.99 all the way up to £39.99. These are expected to ship in February 2026.

If you're feeling a little impatient, though, a digital download is also available to buy from itch.io.