Given that Naked Snake has to crawl through some pretty fetid conditions during the events of Metal Gear Solid Delta, I'm not entirely sure I'd want to stand near him in a confined space – or have his scent rubbed all over my pale, chubby dad-bod in the shower, for that matter.

However, Numskull has defied common sense and released a series of Metal Gear Solid Delta-themed bathroom products, including soap, shower gel, and body lotion.

The shower gel and shampoo gift set costs £24.99, while the body lotion combo is £17.99. The soap is £7.99.

Mercifully, despite my initial fears, the scents used here aren't 'sweaty mercenary who has just eaten a frog', but a combination of infinitely more pleasant smells, like sandalwood, rose, juniper, lime, spearmint and ginger.

This isn't the first time that Konami's famous sneak 'em up has been immortalised in a scent – we had a themed cologne not so long ago.

If you'd like to pick up some of these for Christmas, head over to the Numskull site.