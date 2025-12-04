Fresh from releasing its remaster of LucasArts' Western-themed shooter Outlaws, Nightdive Studios is back today with another remaster of a classic '90s PC game in Blood Refreshed Supply — a newly updated version of Monolith Productions's 1997 first-person shooter Blood about an undead gunslinger on a quest for revenge.

Blood Refreshed Supply was announced earlier this year, in September 2025, and is now out today across PC (Steam, Epic Games Store, GOG), PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch (a Nintendo Switch 2 version scheduled to launch in early 2026).

It notably marks the second time in the last six years that Nightdive Studios has remastered the title for modern platforms, with the company previously having released another updated version of the game, called Blood: Fresh Supply, exclusively for Windows in 2019.

But whereas, on that game, Nightdive Studio had been forced in the past to reverse-engineer Blood's source code to make up for missing or incomplete content, now the developers have finally managed to get their hands on the source code, essentially the blueprints to how the game was originally put together.

As a result, the company has been able to incorporate a lot more this time around, cramming this brand new version of the game with a ton of new features that weren't present in the earlier version. This includes bug fixes for existing missions, support for high resolutions (including 4K on certain platforms), uncapped framerates, remade cutscenes, and two brand new official expansions, Marrow and Death Wish — the first since 1997's Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage.

Here's the full list of features, taken from the original announcement:

- The legendary blood-soaked shooter comes to consoles for the very first time!

- Up to 4K 120FPS visuals on PlayStation 4|5, PC, and Xbox One and Series X|S

- Fully customizable keyboard and controller gamepad support

- Extended modding support, including support for existing mods

- Local split-screen and cross-platform online multiplayer support for up to eight players — co-op, PvP Bloodbath”, and classic 4v4 team-based “Capture The Flag” modes

- CD and MIDI music support

- Includes existing add-ons Plasma Pak and Cryptic Passage

- New mission scenarios, Marrow and Death Wish, pump new blood into… Blood! Marrow will be available at launch, while Death Wish will release as a free post-launch update.

The game will cost $29.99/£24.99 to buy, but those who already own the Fresh Supply on Steam will get a 66.6% discount on both Steam & GOG.