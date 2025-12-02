Think every little secret about Street Fighter II has been discovered? Well, you'd be wrong, as a new debug menu has been found in the 'Turbo' version of the game.

TurboAnnihilate is the one who made the discovery, unearthing a debug menu for sprite scaling and rotation.

#DevTools pic.twitter.com/NJkNfyjnnN After almost 35 years the debug menu for sprite scaling and rotation in Street Fighter II has been found! Aside from being able to manipulate the main title, you can also scale and rotate any object in the game including animated character sprites. #GameDev December 1, 2025

To access this menu, TurboAnnihilate says:

The shortest version is to put the game in test mode in the dip menu for fightcade or mame. Reboot, hold down p1 mp. this will get you into the object test mode. Turn off test, toggle through the modes with p2 start, on the first hidden menu, hold p1 lp and then press p2 start.

P2 controls will allow you to mess around with the rotation and scaling. P1 lp resets values.

This begs the question – were there ever any plans to add sprite scaling to the game? This effect is seen in titles like Art of Fighting and Fatal Fury, so it would be interesting to know if Capcom was experimenting with a similar approach for Street Fighter II.