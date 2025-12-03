Building off last week's Arcade Archives reissue of Video System's 1991 beat 'em up Karate Blazers, Hamster has announced plans to release another arcade curiosity across modern consoles.

This time, it's the turn of SNK's 1987 time-travelling shoot-'em-up, Bermuda Triangle, which will be released on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S later this week, on December 4th, 2025.

This pre-Neo Geo SNK game sees players get behind the controls of the time-travelling battleship "ZIG", and embark on a quest through time to hunt down enemy invaders hoping to rewrite human history.

Compared to other shooters from the late '80s, the game has two main gimmicks that set it apart. The first is its larger-than-average-sized spaceship, which will change shape depending on the bar on the left side of the screen, and the other is that once players reach the end of a stage, the level will then begin scrolling in the opposite direction to add another layer of difficulty.

Since its original arcade release, the game has been reissued a few different times, on PSP (both as a standalone download and part of the Japan-exclusive SNK Arcade Classics 0, PS3, and Antstream Arcade. It's also included as a bonus game for the SNK 40th Anniversary Collection for PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch, meaning you may already own a copy.

The advantage here, though, will be the addition of Hamster's online leaderboards and other additional modes, such as a HI SCORE MODE and CARAVAN MODE, as well as the Arcade Archives 2 exclusive (PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox One Series X|S) TIME ATTACK MODE.

The game costs $7.99 on Switch and PS4, with the version for PS5, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox One Series X|S being priced slightly higher, at $9.99.