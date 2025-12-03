Like many other studios in the game industry right now, Eidos-Montréal was recently impacted by layoffs, and this has resulted in former staff updating their CVs in the hope of finding other work.

As reported on Reddit, one of those CVs reveals that Eidos Montréal was working on a "Dark Fantasy ARPG" which was "focused on reviving an established vampire IP, with a design emphasis on melee combat and parkour."

This sounds a lot like a Legacy of Kain revival to us, and many others who have spotted the news.





“⁠Dark Fantasy ARPG (cancelled): This project was focused on reviving an established vampire IP, with a design emphasis on melee combat and parkour.” It looks like a Legacy of Kain revival was cancelled at Eidos Montreal 😔“⁠Dark Fantasy ARPG (cancelled): This project was focused on reviving an established vampire IP, with a design emphasis on melee combat and parkour.” pic.twitter.com/SjrKh8uXJj December 2, 2025

In addition to this canned ARPG, the studio has also cancelled a "Sci-Fi Stealth Game" which could potentially have been a new Deus Ex outing.

A 3v3 competitive esports title "set in a futuristic universe" is also mentioned, but it's not known if this has been cancelled. However, a "Modern Point & Click with turn-based combat" is understood to have been canned.