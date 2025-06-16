The 2003 Crystal Dynamics' action-adventure game Legacy of Kain: Defiance has just been rated for PS4 and PS5 in Taiwan, suggesting a rerelease of the PS2 title might soon be around the corner.

The rating was brought to our attention, thanks to a recent tweet from the online video game publication Gematsu that suggested the title may be dropping as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog in the future.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance is fifth and final title to be released in the Legacy of Kain series, and the first to feature both Raziel and Kain as playable characters. It takes place following the events of Soul Reaver 2, with Kain exploring the Sarafran stronghold in search of the guardian of Time, Moebius, while Raziel must navigate the spirit world where he is being held captive.





Both the PS1 title Blood Omen: Legacy of Kain and its PS2 sequel Blood Omen 2 were previously released as part of the PlayStation Plus Classics Catalog in November of last year for PS4 and PS5, followed shortly after by the launch of Legacy of Kain: Soul Reaver 1 & 2 Remastered (containing Soul Reaver 1 & 2) in December 2024.

Now it appears the last title is also about to make the jump, but exactly when is still yet to be confirmed. We'll keep an eye out for any official announcements as they are made.