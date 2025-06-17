We have good news for fans of retro-inspired platformers and donut-obsessed flightless birds. Pixel Games SARL-S has just announced that has work has begun on a sequel to the popular arcade throwback Donut Dodo.

Initially released back in June 2022 for PC (Steam), Atari VCS, and iiRcade, Donut Dodo has gone on to become one of the most well-received retro titles to be released in recent years, thanks to colourful retro-inspired graphics, tight gameplay, and its light-hearted premise about a baker trying to retrieve his stolen goods.

It was later ported over to other platforms, including the Nintendo Switch and Evercade (as part of the Indie Heroes Collection 3) in the aftermath, and even ended up getting an enhanced arcade version for exA-Arcadia arcade systems, under the name Donut Dodo Do!.

For the last couple of years, the developer Pixel Games SARL-S has been busy working on 1983-style arcade titles such as Cash Cow DX and Looney Landers, but now it appears it is finally ready to work on a proper follow-up, with this new game seeing the titular Dodo taking his son for a "whirlwind day" at the fair, which is ruined when Baker Billy Burns turns up.

6 unique funfair-themed stages and all-new attraction-based mechanics

Tight, precise controls tailored for single-player arcade action

Multiple secrets and alternate endings based on skill and progression

Local and global high-score leaderboards, arcade-style

Glorious CRT-friendly pixel art with a vibrant 16-color palette

Authentic high energy chiptune soundtrack

No continues - each run is a fresh chance to climb the leaderboard!

Here's what you can expect, according to the Steam page:

No release date has been announced yet, but you can wishlist the project here to support the developer and keep up to date with when it finally launches.