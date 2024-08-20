Pixel Games, the developer of Donut Dodo and Cash Cow DX, now has a Steam page up for its next arcade-inspired title.

Looney Landers, as the project is called, will be the third game in what the developer is now describing as "the Class of 1983 arcade trilogy" and was first teased back in June on Twitter. There it was described as "a whacky single-screen arcade party game, for one or two players (P1 vs CPU / P1 vs P2)", with the developer sharing a bunch of screenshots featuring a mischievous clown named Freddy, various silly toys and contraptions, and a bunch of small skydiving humans.

Speaking to Sebastian Kostka, the person behind Pixel Games, later that same month, he told us that the game originally started as a technical experiment to create a game without any external tools or engines and mixes various "mechanics from titles like Sky Diver, Sky Skipper, and Peggle". He also teased the possibility of porting the game "to legacy systems like the Sega Dreamcast or Nintendo 64", as well as potentially creating versions for "a dedicated JAMMA board or FPGA device". However, no official announcement for any other platforms outside of PC has been made just yet, besides a tweet that a version for Atari VCS is currently in the works.

The new Steam page includes a bunch of new assets giving us a closer look at the project, as well as the following description of its story and gameplay:

"Your mission: parachute out of a plane and land on one of the platforms inside Freddy the Clown's Castle, spread across five unique stages, to score points. But beware, Freddy has filled his home with goofy toys and quirky contraptions to throw you off course. With fewer platforms than jumps, you'll need to be quick and precise to secure your landing and outscore your rivals.

The daredevil with the most points at the end wins the game. With moderate difficulty and simple mechanics, Looney Landers is accessible to anyone who enjoys classic arcade action. Single play sessions typically last just a couple of minutes, making it perfect for quick, fun challenges."

If this sounds like something you'd be interested in, you can wishlist the project now to help support the devs. Here is a video of the game in action: