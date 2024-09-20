Update [Friday 20th Sep, 2024 14:30 BST]: Flynn's Arcade, the console publisher behind titles like Donut Dodo and Murtop has announced it will be releasing Pixel Games' Cash Cow DX on the Nintendo Switch eShop on September 26th.

The game will cost £5.99 / $5.99 / €5.99 and will feature a 20% discount for the first couple of weeks. So, if you've been waiting for this to land on the Nintendo Switch, following its initial release on Steam earlier this year, now may be the time to finally give it a try.

As for what Pixel Games' has planned next in terms of new projects, we already know that it is currently in the process of developing the third game in its "Class of 1983 arcade trilogy" Looney Landers for Steam, which borrows inspiration from classic titles like Sky Skipper, Sky Diver, and Peggle.

No official announcement has been made on whether Looney Landers will also be released on Switch, but in an interview with Time Extension, Sebastian Kostka (the brains behind Pixel Games) explained that this third game will be built from the ground up without any external tools or engines to allow for greater control over its deployment on other platforms, suggesting future ports are being considered.

Original Article Mon 15th Jan, 2024 11:00 GMT]: Donut Dodo is one of the best arcade throwbacks we've played in recent years, so we were over the moon to learn that its developer Pixel Games will be releasing a brand new title named Cash Cow DX on Steam next month (on February 16th).

Cash Cow DX looks to be an homage to classic '80s arcade platformers like Namco's Mappy and sees players step into the hooves of a treasure-hunting cow as she sets out to rescue her riches from the greedy Pig Pockets and his dastardly minions.

According to the Steam page, it will contain 5 multi-screen levels along with other bonus stages and secrets to uncover. That's in addition to worldwide leaderboards, and a selection of modes (arcade, speedrun, and marathon) and player speed options (normal or turbo) to pick from.

The musician Vincent Verger will also be providing the soundtrack, whose previous credits include retro indie titles like Goodboy Galaxy, Witch n' Wiz, and Flea.

You can wishlist the game now on Steam. According to a tweet from Pixel Games, there are also plans to release it on Switch at a later date.