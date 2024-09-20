Famitsu has announced its data for estimated physical software sales from September 9th, 2024 to September 15th, 2024 for Japan, revealing that G-Mode's Hokkaido Serial Murder Case: The Okhotsk Disappearance ~Memories in Ice, Tearful Figurine~ for Nintendo Switch has managed to nab the top spot for the week.

The remake of Yuji Horii's 1984 Famicom ADV classic was released worldwide earlier this month across Nintendo Switch & Steam and has since gone on to sell 20,919 retail copies, according to Famitsu's estimations. This puts it ahead of popular titles like Astro Bot (in second place), Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (in third), and Nintendo Switch Sports (in fourth).

It's an encouraging start for the game, which has likely benefitted from a combination of nostalgia for the Famicom era as well as the name recognition of its famous creator and Japanese voice cast.

It does have us questioning, though, how the game has performed overseas as we haven't seen much in the way of advertising for the title, besides the occasional set of English-language screenshots and individuals on Twitter doing their best to raise attention for its existence, to an audience who seem to be largely unaware that it was being released.