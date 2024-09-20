Sega's Japanese account has announced on Twitter that a new project based on its RPG series Rent-A-Hero is currently in development and scheduled for release next year.

But before you go getting too excited, it appears that the new game won't be a traditional follow-up, as many would hope. Instead, it is being developed in partnership with the Korean developer LINE NEXT as part of its NFT ecosystem. So, in other words, expect a bunch of Web3 nonsense that almost nobody wanted.

The new project, which is being called Rent-A-Hero Z, will based on the action RPG "Rent-A-Hero, which was first released as a Japan-exclusive for the Sega Mega Drive in 1991, before receiving an enhanced remake for the Sega Dreamcast called Rent-A-Hero No.1 in 2000 (which was also later released for Xbox).

According to the announcement, as part of its development, Line Corp. requested Sega compose a new theme for the game, which was composed by Master Hiro and sung by Takenobu Mitsuyoshi. This theme will make its debut at Sega's booth at the Tokyo Game Show from September 26 to 29, with a live performance planned for September 28th.