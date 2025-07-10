There are plenty of Sega Genesis / Mega Drive games out there that can claim to be the best looking on the console, and now we have another to add to that list in the form of DaemonClaw: Origins of Nnar, a side-scrolling action title developed by BitBeamCannon and ported to Sega's 16-bit system by Neofid Studios, the team behind Demons of Asteborg and Astebros.

Taking on the role of the excellently named Elrik Eisenfaust, you're tasked with defending the land of Nnar from the Zverkin hordes, and your primary means of achieving this goal is the titular DaemonClaw. Capable of harnessing magic for powerful attacks, this enchanted gauntlet is all that stands between humanity's survival and its utter defeat. No pressure, then.

Eisenfaust is a bulky lad, but he's surprisingly nimble – which is fortunate, because even on easy mode, DaemonClaw throws a lot of enemies at you from all directions, many of which have shields and armour which must be removed before you can inflict any proper damage.

What's also refreshing about Eisenfaust is that he has many ways of dealing with incoming attacks. For example, the projectiles hurled at you in the first level can be parried or even taken out from above with a diving attack.

You've also got uppercuts and aerial counters – pulled off using simple button combinations – and there's also an evasive rolling move, which is essential for avoiding damage in fraught simulations. The sheer number of moves at your disposal is impressive, but you'll need to master them all to see this adventure to its conclusion – thankfully, there's a tutorial which does a good job of easing you in. I played through this a few times to ensure I was up to speed on everything, and I recommend you do the same.

The complexity seen in basic grunts applies to the game's superbly designed boss characters, which have a weakness that must be discovered and exploited in order to progress. The huge bird at the close of level one, for example, carries a massive shield which renders your attacks impotent; to beat him, you need to make him drop the shield – all while avoiding his deadly laser attacks, sword slashes and airborne dive-bombs. Later bosses are just as inventive.

DaemonClaw is coming to three platforms – Mega Drive, Neo Geo and modern-day systems – and all three will have a different exclusive character. In this Sega version, it's Gareth from the aforementioned Demons of Asteborg, and he plays quite differently from Eisenfaust, which doubles the game's longevity. This is welcome, as it's not a particularly long experience.

Add in an epic fantasy-style soundtrack composed by the legendary Allister Brimble (Cannon Fodder, Body Blows, X-Com Enemy Unknown and countless others) and you've got an awe-inspiring package. Granted, the complex moveset might prove to be off-putting for casual players, but for everyone else, this is yet another fantastic addition to the Mega Drive library.