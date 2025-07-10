Despite some well-founded concerns over the business practices of its founder Palmer Luckey, ModRetro appears to have enjoyed plenty of success with its FPGA-based Game Boy Color clone, the Chromatic.

The handheld has been sold out for a while, but ModRetro has today revealed that it is "back in stock — permanently".

The company has launched a new colourway called 'Cloud' and now offers the device in two flavours: Gorilla Glass ($199.99) and Sapphire Glass ($299.99). The latter option offers "near diamond hardness, typically reserved for ultra high-end time pieces."

This news is backed by new software and accessories, too. In terms of games, the headline news is that ModRetro has secured a re-release of Sabrina: The Animated Series – Zapped!, which was originally released in 2000 and developed by WayForward Technologies.

This game is joined by side-scrolling Metroidvania Wicked Plague, precision platformer Self-Simulated, puzzle adventure First Contact Protocol and puzzle platformer Gravitorque. All of these games will launch on the ModRetro label and will come with the usual high-quality physical packaging.

The company has also confirmed that it is "preparing to announce more later this year, including partnerships with some of gaming’s most iconic names — Ubisoft, Atari, and Argonaut Games."

Interestingly, the company has also announced something called Cart Clinic, "a breakthrough firmware tool that allows Chromatic cartridges to be updated for bug fixes and bonus features by connecting your Chromatic to a computer." This will allow developers to issue updates to their games in the same way they do on modern, internet-connected consoles, like PS5 and Switch 2.

Finally, ModRetro has announced the Rechargeable Power Core ($29.99), Link Cable ($14.99), Mod Kit ($14.99) and Koss Porta Pro headphones ($49.99).

You can order all of the above from ModRetro's website.