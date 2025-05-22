The ModRetro Chromatic has just been blessed with a new firmware update, and this one allows you to stream from the system directly to Discord.
Firmware v3.2 also comes with various changes and bugfixes for the FPGA-power Game Boy Color clone, developed by ModRetro, the retro-focused company founded by Palmer Luckey—someone who has been in the news recently for wanting to "remake" the US military with AI-controlled weapons.
To install the firmware update, you'll need to download the appropriate installer for your OS.
Here's the full changelog for v3.2, as noted on the ModRetro website:
Added:
- Support for streaming on macOS and Discord.
- For Discord, select Chromatic in the Devices list, not the Camera list, otherwise the video will be flipped as Discord flips all cameras for your personal view.
Changed:
- Simplified the firmware version reported the system tab. Press A to see details.
- The default palettes changed for A + B + Right and A + B + Left. All credit to rayjt9.
- Tuned settings for the Chromatic Power Core.
Fixed:
- LED indicator light now correct for AA, USB, and Chromatic Power Core use cases.
- Fixed an issue where the clock would skip in titles with an RTC (e.g. Pokemon Crystal).
- Fixed an issue where save data could be lost in some titles (e.g. Pokemon Crystal).
- Streaming no longer requires flipping the video in OBS.
- Miscellaneous compatibility fixes.