The ModRetro Chromatic has just been blessed with a new firmware update, and this one allows you to stream from the system directly to Discord.

Firmware v3.2 also comes with various changes and bugfixes for the FPGA-power Game Boy Color clone, developed by ModRetro, the retro-focused company founded by Palmer Luckey—someone who has been in the news recently for wanting to "remake" the US military with AI-controlled weapons.

With the latest firmware update, you can now seamlessly stream your Chromatic directly to Discord 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cWubwvcAQQ May 21, 2025

To install the firmware update, you'll need to download the appropriate installer for your OS.

Here's the full changelog for v3.2, as noted on the ModRetro website:

Added:

Support for streaming on macOS and Discord.

For Discord, select Chromatic in the Devices list, not the Camera list, otherwise the video will be flipped as Discord flips all cameras for your personal view.

Changed:

Simplified the firmware version reported the system tab. Press A to see details.

The default palettes changed for A + B + Right and A + B + Left. All credit to rayjt9.

Tuned settings for the Chromatic Power Core.

Fixed: