We're getting another Evercade Showcase next week, and this one will mark five years since the retro-focused system was released.

Airing on May 29th, Evercade Showcase Volume 4 will be broadcast at 8pm UK time—which is 9pm for most of Europe, 3pm for US Eastern and 12pm for US Pacific.

Evercade maker Blaze recently announced a partnership with SNK, which has resulted in new hardware and software for the range.





We've also got Gremlin and Data East cartridges on the way.

The Evercade range began in 2020 with the first generation handheld. This was followed by the VS home console system and then the improved EXP portable. Via Blaze sub-brand HyperMegaTech we also had the Super Pocket range of handhelds, all of which are compatible with Evercade carts.

What do you hope to see during this fourth Evercade Showcase? Let us know with a comment.