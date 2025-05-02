Donald Trump's recent trade tariffs have caused all kinds of headaches for retro gamers recently, and we're sorry to report that there's more chaos on the way.

Evercade maker Blaze has said that there will be "temporary changes to Evercade availability in the US, partially due to the tariff situation."

This will impact all Evercade consoles, as well as the Super Pocket range. "Only existing stock in the US is currently available and we hope that situations change in the coming weeks to allow for pre-orders on new products to open in the region," adds Blaze.

However, the company adds that it has signed a new distribution deal in the US "to help grow our retail presence in the area" and says it will be in "a great position when the situation is more clear to bring more Evercade to the US," so it's not all bad news.

A new distribution deal has been secured in Europe as well, and Blaze is adamant that "release plans for our collections and hardware will continue unabated."

There is one change to note, however; the pre-order date for the NEO GEO Arcade 1 has shifted from the start of this month to the end, with the release coming in August. "This will give more time for any change and allow as many people as possible to pre-order this collection ahead of a new August release date."