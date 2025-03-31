Five classic Data East arcade titles are coming to Evercade, it has been revealed.

Entitled Windjammers, Karnov & Friends Arcade Collection, the pack will include the following games:

Windjammers / Flying Power Disc

Karnov

Vapor Trail: Hyper Offence Formation / Kuuga – Operation Code Vapor Trail

Atomic Runner Chelnov

Rohga: Armor Force / Wolf Fang: Kuuga 2001

The cart will cost £19.99 / $24.99 / €24.99 and launches in June 2025, with pre-orders opening on April 1st, 2025.

"These five arcade games are incredible examples of the history of arcade gaming," said Blaze's Head of Marketing, Sean Cleaver, about the news. "This collection embodies everything people love about playing arcade games on Evercade - fast, enjoyable, multi-player action alongside some of the most popular genres of the age. With the continued growth of Evercade and the recent Evercade Alpha, it’s a perfect time to bring these games to our fans everywhere."

It was also announced today that a special Data East Super Pocket handheld is coming this year.