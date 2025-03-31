Blaze's HyperMegaTech label is launching two new Super Pocket consoles this year.

The first is the Neo Geo Edition, while the second one is focused on Data East, the much-loved '80s and '90s arcade veteran.

The new handheld ships with the following games pre-loaded:

B-Wings

Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja

BreakThru

BurgerTime

Burnin' Rubber

Chain Reaction

Crude Buster

Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)

Joe & Mac Returns

Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja

Karate Champ

Lock 'n' Chase

Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory

Spinmaster

Super BurgerTime

Edward Randy

Tumblepop

Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)

Like the other Super Pocket systems, the Data East edition is compatible with Evercade cartridges.

It launches this June, with pre-orders opening on April 1st, 2025. It will cost £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.