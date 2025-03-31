Blaze's HyperMegaTech label is launching two new Super Pocket consoles this year.
The first is the Neo Geo Edition, while the second one is focused on Data East, the much-loved '80s and '90s arcade veteran.
The new handheld ships with the following games pre-loaded:
- B-Wings
- Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja
- BreakThru
- BurgerTime
- Burnin' Rubber
- Chain Reaction
- Crude Buster
- Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)
- Joe & Mac Returns
- Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
- Karate Champ
- Lock 'n' Chase
- Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
- Spinmaster
- Super BurgerTime
- Edward Randy
- Tumblepop
- Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)
Like the other Super Pocket systems, the Data East edition is compatible with Evercade cartridges.
It launches this June, with pre-orders opening on April 1st, 2025. It will cost £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.