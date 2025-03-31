Data East Super Pocket Comes Pre-Loaded With 18 Arcade Classics 1
Blaze's HyperMegaTech label is launching two new Super Pocket consoles this year.

The first is the Neo Geo Edition, while the second one is focused on Data East, the much-loved '80s and '90s arcade veteran.

The new handheld ships with the following games pre-loaded:

  • B-Wings
  • Bad Dudes vs. Dragon Ninja
  • BreakThru
  • BurgerTime
  • Burnin' Rubber
  • Chain Reaction
  • Crude Buster
  • Gate of Doom (Dark Seal)
  • Joe & Mac Returns
  • Joe & Mac: Caveman Ninja
  • Karate Champ
  • Lock 'n' Chase
  • Peter Pepper's Ice Cream Factory
  • Spinmaster
  • Super BurgerTime
  • Edward Randy
  • Tumblepop
  • Wizard Fire (Dark Seal II)

Like the other Super Pocket systems, the Data East edition is compatible with Evercade cartridges.

It launches this June, with pre-orders opening on April 1st, 2025. It will cost £49.99 / $59.99 / €59.99.