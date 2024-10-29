Jun Satoh may not be a household name in the world of video games, but if you're a collector of Japanese Mega Drive games, you'll almost certainly be familiar with his work.

The former Sega and Data East artist behind some of the most iconic Genesis / Mega Drive covers in Japan, such as Shadow Dancer, Golden Axe II, Ax Battler, Ninja Gaiden and Alien Soldier. He also contributed artwork to other titles, such as Jewel Master and Golden Axe III.

Bizarrely, with the exception of Alien Soldier, none of his covers were used outside of Japan and were often replaced with lacklustre Western artwork (Shadow Dancer being perhaps the most egregious example).

Satoh passed away in 2021, and it fell to fellow Data East alumni Akira Sakuma to break the sad news on social media:

"I was able to get in touch with his wife and learned that Mr. Satoh, who I had worked with when I was working at Data East, had passed away on April 19th due to meningeal metastasis. He was 61 years old," said Sakuma on social media at the time. "It seems that he was also active at game companies other than Deco. We pray for your soul to rest in peace ... I don't think I'll be able to get any work done for a while."

Satoh also worked on artwork for Atomic Robokid Special (PCE), Heavy Barrel (arcade), Act-Fancer (arcade), Atomic Runner (arcade), Fighter's History (SNES) and Death Brade (arcade) during his amazing career (thanks, @VGDensetsu).

It is speculated (but not confirmed) that he also created artwork for Bad Dudes vs Dragon Ninja and Vapour Trail during his time at Data East, as well as many other titles.

Like so many Japanese artists, Satoh's remarkable contribution to the world of video games never seems to get enough credit. Hopefully, having glimpsed his talent on this page, you might be encouraged to seek out more of his work.