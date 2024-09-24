Double Dragon artist Koji Ogata has revealed that he and other members of the team who worked on the original 1987 game don't consider the upcoming Double Dragon Revive to be a true entry in the long-running series (thanks, VGC).

Ogata worked on the first Double Dragon, and would also contribute to many of its sequels. He's not involved with Revive, which is being developed by Yuke's (most famous for its wrestling games) and published by Arc System Works, which now owns the rights to the series, having purchased them from creator Technos in 2015.

Double Dragon Revive is expected to arrive on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PC next year.

“I’ll be honest with you,” Ogata wrote on Twitter. "The fact is that not a single person in the Technos team recognises this as a Double Dragon game."

Ogata also involves Super Double Dragon designer Muneki Ebinuma. "According to Ebinuma, this game was made by a current generation of game designers who have never played or thoroughly played the arcade version of Double Dragon,” he said. "That’s exactly what happened, and the result is a cheap, modern game that shows no respect for Double Dragon."

Ebinuma adds that "Double Dragon is a game with a strong punch and a unique, distinctive feel, but this game has none of that. I almost wish they hadn’t named such a crappy game Double Dragon.”

Ogata replied to one of his followers on Twitter that "if I get a chance to try it out at Tokyo Game Show, I want to throw the controller at it.”