Kumagumi has just announced a new collection of officially-licenced Double Dragon merchandise, including shirts, hoodies, mugs and more.

Highlights of the collection include a Super Double Dragon T-Shirt, Double Dragon hoodie and mug featuring the iconic red car, seen at the start of the first game.

Kumagumi is also selling Double Dragon prints to hang on your wall.

The company's previous collection was focused on the legendary Toaplan shooter Batsugun.