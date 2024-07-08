The Genesis / Mega Drive action adventure Soleil / Crusader Of Centy has been remade in 3D by a fan, and a demo will launch later this month.

Developed by @Mr_Badger, the soon-to-be-released teaser is an unofficial take on Nextech's 1994 Zelda rival, which was released under three different titles – Shin Souseiki Ragnacënty (Japan), Crusader Of Centy (North America) and Soleil (Europe).

"I preferred not to say anything until it was completed," said Mr_Badger on social media. "I can finally announce that Soleil HD will be published on July 30 on Itch. The next few days, I will try to polish and make a video/trailer."

#RPG #CrusaderOfCenty #SEGA #Fangame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/is5WxOSqAA He preferido no decir nada hasta completarlo ¡y por fin puedo anunciar que #Soleil HD! sera publicado el 30 de julio en itch. Los próximos días tratare de pulir alguna cosa y si puedo hare algún video / trailer. #screenshotsaturday July 6, 2024

The demo may even be playable in English:





What do you say, SEGA fans?#SEGA #Fangame #indiedev pic.twitter.com/b29OLjxBY5 We've surpassed 250 likes on Twitter with Soleil HD, which will be released in Spanish! @SEGAhoarder If this tweet reaches 500 likes, I'll add Crusader of Centy / English option.What do you say, SEGA fans? #CrusaderOfCenty July 8, 2024

