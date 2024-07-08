After a few years in the wilderness, it finally seems as if the Marvel vs. Capcom series of crossover fighting games is getting a new lease of life, thanks to the announcement of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection.

2017's Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite was the last mainline entry in the series, with the last numbered entry – Marvel vs. Capcom 3 – launching all the way back in 2011.

While it's a long way off from being confirmed, it's worth noting that Marvel vs. Capcom 4 has been playfully referenced in a recent Deadpool comic.





With the announcement of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection and Marvel talking about how happy they are with the reception to that announcement, who knows?



As some people have noted, it's unlikely that Marvel's comic book writers would have access to this kind of inside information, but that hasn't stopped plenty of other fans getting excited about the prospect of another entry in the long-running fighting game series, which started way back in 1996 with X-Men vs. Street Fighter.

Do you think we'll see another entry in the Marvel vs. Capcom franchise? Let us know with a comment below.