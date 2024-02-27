Update (Tue 27th Feb, 2024 16:05 GMT): Arcade1Up has just re-announced its X-Men 97 Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Deluxe Cabinet, which the company accidentally leaked on its website earlier this month (thanks Retro Dodo for spot!).

The re-announcement took place at a special influencer-only event at Epcot Center this morning (Feb 27th), where it was announced that it will be available to preorder from the Arcade1Up website sometime today.

The machine comes with a 17″ BOE colour monitor, a 2-player control deck, a light up marquee, and built-in wi-fi, among other features. It is scheduled to ship in late April.

Original article (Thu 15th Feb, 2024 16:30 GMT): Yesterday, Arcade1UP accidentally leaked an upcoming Marvel vs. Capcom 2 arcade cabinet on its website that appears to be a tie-in to the new X-Men 97 animated show (scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on March 20th).

The X-Men 97 Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 Deluxe Cabinet was briefly listed on the hardware developer's website as being available for pre-order for $499, with the Twitter user Wario64 spotting the new cabinet and managing to grab a few photos before it was taken down.

pic.twitter.com/rfHNpZqnsv Marvel Vs. Capcom 2 X-Men ‘97 Art Deluxe Arcade Machine available for preorder at Arcade1Up ($499.99) https://t.co/TH7165gCZ0 February 14, 2024

These images give us a closer look at the side art, with one half featuring Magneto, Gambit, Beast, Jubilee, and Cyclops, while the other half contains Magneto (again!), Jean Grey, Storm, Rogue, Morph, Wolverine, and Bishop. They also reveal the list of games that are set to be featured, which includes:

Marvel vs. Capcom 2 (2000)

(2000) Marvel vs. Capcom Clash of Super Heroes (1998)

(1998) Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter (1997)

(1997) X-Men vs. Street Fighter (1996)

(1996) Marvel Super Heroes (1995)

(1995) X-Men Children of the Atom (1994)

(1994) Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems (1996)

(1996) X-Men Mutant Apocalypse (1994)

We expect with the recent release of a new trailer for X-Men 97 and the announcement of its impending arrival on Disney+ in March, we'll be hearing more news about this Arcade1Up cabinet very soon.