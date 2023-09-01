The video game developer/publisher Atari and the retro manufacturer Arcade1Up are partnering on a new arcade cabinet to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Atari (thanks RetroDodo for the spot!).
The arcade cabinet, which is called the "Arcade1Up Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine", was accidentally leaked last month by the retailer Wayfair, but has now been officially announced. The machine stands over 5 feet tall and features a 17" colour screen; a light-up marquee, buttons, and coin slot; online leaderboards, and four control panels. It also includes 64 classic Atari games.
These include 50 Atari 2600 games:
- Adventure
- Aquaventure
- Asteroids
- Atari Video Cube
- Backgammon
- Basketball
- Black Jack
- Bowling
- Breakout
- Canyon Bomber
- Casino
- Circus Atari
- Crystal Castles
- Dark Chambers
- Demons To Diamonds
- Desert Falcon
- Dodge 'Em
- Double Dunk
- Frog Pond
- Golf
- Hangman
- Haunted House
- Home Run Baseball
- Human Cannonball
- Miniature Golf
- Missile Command
- Moto Rodeo
- Night Driver
- Off The Wall
- Othello
- Quadrun
- Radar Lock
- Saboteur
- Save Mary
- Secret Quest
- Sky Diver
- Solaris
- Sprint Master
- Star Raiders
- Steeplechase
- Submarine Commander
- Super Breakout
- Swordquest: Earth World
- Swordquest: Fire World
- Swordquest: Water World
- Telepathy
- Tempest
- Wizard
- Yar's Revenge
- 3-D Tic Tac Toe
And 14 games from the arcade such as:
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Asteroids
- Centipede
- Crystal Castles
- Gravitar
- Liberator
- Lunar Lander
- Major Havoc
- Millipede
- Missile Command
- Space Duel (single player)
- Super Breakout
- Tempest
- Akka Arrh
You can preorder the cabinet now from the Atari website (US only, we're afraid) for $499.99. It is expected to ship in October 2023.