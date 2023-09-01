The video game developer/publisher Atari and the retro manufacturer Arcade1Up are partnering on a new arcade cabinet to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Atari (thanks RetroDodo for the spot!).

The arcade cabinet, which is called the "Arcade1Up Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine", was accidentally leaked last month by the retailer Wayfair, but has now been officially announced. The machine stands over 5 feet tall and features a 17" colour screen; a light-up marquee, buttons, and coin slot; online leaderboards, and four control panels. It also includes 64 classic Atari games.





Featuring 64 arcade and Atari 2600 games, the Arcade1Up Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine celebrates Atari's legacy of over 50 years as a pioneer in gaming."



Order yours today at: pic.twitter.com/EmYTyA0znB The birthday party never ends! 🎉Featuring 64 arcade and Atari 2600 games, the Arcade1Up Atari 50th Anniversary Deluxe Arcade Machine celebrates Atari's legacy of over 50 years as a pioneer in gaming."Order yours today at: https://t.co/NLIJNQekOh September 1, 2023

These include 50 Atari 2600 games:

Adventure

Aquaventure

Asteroids

Atari Video Cube

Backgammon

Basketball

Black Jack

Bowling

Breakout

Canyon Bomber

Casino

Circus Atari

Crystal Castles

Dark Chambers

Demons To Diamonds

Desert Falcon

Dodge 'Em

Double Dunk

Frog Pond

Golf

Hangman

Haunted House

Home Run Baseball

Human Cannonball

Miniature Golf

Missile Command

Moto Rodeo

Night Driver

Off The Wall

Othello

Quadrun

Radar Lock

Saboteur

Save Mary

Secret Quest

Sky Diver

Solaris

Sprint Master

Star Raiders

Steeplechase

Submarine Commander

Super Breakout

Swordquest: Earth World

Swordquest: Fire World

Swordquest: Water World

Telepathy

Tempest

Wizard

Yar's Revenge

3-D Tic Tac Toe

And 14 games from the arcade such as:

Asteroids Deluxe

Asteroids

Centipede

Crystal Castles

Gravitar

Liberator

Lunar Lander

Major Havoc

Millipede

Missile Command

Space Duel (single player)

Super Breakout

Tempest

Akka Arrh

You can preorder the cabinet now from the Atari website (US only, we're afraid) for $499.99. It is expected to ship in October 2023.