The MIX Games and Paramount are joining forces to create a series of "neo-retro" games based on famous Paramount movie and TV properties, with the first being Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland.

Described as a puzzle platformer that combines "beloved gameplay from the NES era" with modern game design, the game's PC and console versions will allow players to toggle between modern-day HD visuals and NES-style graphics. You'll also be able to play with a friend in co-op.





Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland 🎮



🪛 Unique playable babies Tommy, Chuckie, Phil & Lil

👶 Play solo or local co-op

🍼 Toggle between retro or HD artwork

🦖 and more familiar faces!



The cool thing is that The MIX Games is also producing a version for the NES, which will obviously only use the NES visual option. We're not sure about you, but the Tommy sprite reminds us a lot of Bonk (AKA PC Kid), one of the more notable franchises released on the TurboGrafx-16 / PC Engine.

Wallride Games is handling development – the same studio that produced Jay & Silent Bob: Mall Brawl, which was also released on both the NES and modern systems.