Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 15:30 BST]: As spotted by Gematsu and Nintendo Life, Tengo Project's next remake project has now officially been unveiled. And yep, as we expected at the time, it is a remake of the Natsume NES game Shadow of the Ninja.

The remake KAGE Shadow of the Ninja will launch for PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, PC (via Steam), and Xbox Series X|S in Spring 2024. You can watch the Japanese trailer below to see the game in action:

Original Story [Fri 21st Jul, 2023 17:30 BST]: Tengo Project, the developer behind games like Pocky & Rocky: Reshrined, The Ninja Warriors Once Again, and Wild Guns Reloaded, has teased a new remake of the 1990 NES side-scrolling classic Shadow of the Ninja in a recent video uploaded to its YouTube channel (thanks Gosokkyu!).

The video features the Tengo Project musician Hiroyuki Iwatsuki visiting the Shadow of the Ninja co-composer Iku Mizutani and asking him to perform on a new project that he is working on. Mizutani then begins playing the incredible prologue theme from Shadow of the Ninja on his electric guitar, before a bunch of animations, presumably from this latest remake project, start appearing onscreen.

Just to give you a quick refresher on the game's history, Shadow of the Ninja was originally released in Japan under the name Yami no Shigotonin Kage and was later retitled to Blue Shadow in Europe and Australia (where it was published by Taito). It was a 2-player game that let one person and a friend control a male and female ninja named Hayate and Kaede as they battled through a futuristic version of New York to defeat an evil emperor and his army of robots.

As spotted by Gosokkyu, Tengo Project first teased the possibility of a Shadow of the Ninja remake at last year's Tokyo Game Show handing out flyers with a reference to the original game's Japanese tagline. This latest video, though, pretty much confirms it.

We'll update you when more information about the remake is released! But, for now, you can watch the video below: