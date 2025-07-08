YouTube video game historian Patrick "PatMan QC" Davies has passed away, it has been reported.

A longstanding lover of all things video game-related, Davies began his obsession with collecting them back in the days of the Atari 2600. In 2015, he lost his hands and feet due to complications from pneumonia, a setback which would have floored most other individuals; however, it only seemed to give Davies more drive than ever.

In 2018, Davies launched his YouTube channel, covering the history of some of the industry's most influential games, and went on to publish hundreds of videos. He also continued to take part in ten-pin bowling, his other passion, despite his life-changing disability.





So sad to hear of the passing of PatMan QC! We worked together multiple times, providing voices for each other's work & giving each other advice! Pat, was always so complimentary & such a nice guy to talk to. A genuine huge loss to the retro gaming space.

Retro gaming documentarian, @pdqc1971 "Patman QC," Patrick Davis has passed. I had a few interactions with him over the years, and he was always a good, inspiring man. Say a prayer for his family to be given strength during this time.

Davies suffered a heart attack around nine months ago, triggering a support drive by his friends and fellow retro gaming YouTubers.

Close friend Steve Crew started a GoFundMe page in August, which stated that Davies was "currently fighting a more serious battle than most of you realise, as he is fighting multiple life-threatening issues."

News of his passing was shared on Facebook and other social media sites.

Our thoughts are with Davies' family and friends at this difficult time.