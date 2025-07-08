Recently, we've seen a ton of announcements regarding the cast of Legendary's upcoming Street Fighter film, with publications like the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline slowly revealing a list of names that are said to be appearing in the film, along with the roles they will be playing.

And it appears that this deluge of news hasn't come to a total stop just yet, with the latest interesting piece of information, courtesy of Deadline, being that the hotly-anticipated adaptation of the classic Capcom game will reportedly feature the WWE wrestler Cody Rhodes as the Sonic Boom-throwing Air Force pilot, Guile (thanks Fightful for the spot!).

According to Deadline, Cody Rhodes has been cast as Guile in the live-action Street Fighter movie

Previously, it had been rumoured online that the Jack Reacher star Alan Ritchson might be playing the character — a piece of news that seems to stem from fan castings from back when the film was originally in 2023.

However, just over a week ago, an exclusive report from Nexus Point News appeared to debunk this, suggesting that Legendary were in conversation with Rhodes to portray the character. This was then seemingly confirmed last Wednesday (July 2nd), when the entertainment website Deadline published an article of "Who's-Who" in the film, with Rhodes being listed among the other stars set to appear.

Something worth noting with all of this casting news is that while some of the actors connected to the project, like Andrew Schulz, Jason Momoa, and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, have pretty much all-but-confirmed their involvement online, Legendary is still keeping its cards close to its chest, declining any requests for comment about the film. As a result, there's still the opportunity for things to change as the project gets closer to filming.

In addition to that, it's also unknown when the film will release, with the latest we heard onthis being that the project had been hit with an indefinite delay from its original March 20th, 2026.