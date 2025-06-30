Legendary Pictures' upcoming Street Fighter movie has added another character to its roster in the form of Dan Hibiki.

Created as a parody of SNK's Ryo Sakazaki and Robert Garcia (both from Art of Fighting), Hibiki is seen as the Street Fighter franchise's 'joke' character; intentionally weak, cripplingly overconfident and ultimately hard to master, he has nonetheless grown into something of a fan favourite.

Hibiki will be played by actor, podcaster, and stand-up Andrew Schulz, which indicates that team behind the project rightly see the character as comic relief.

Schulz found fame in MTV2's Guy Code, and hosts the Flagrant podcast with Akaash Singh (Donald Trump was one of his guests in 2024). Schulz Saves America, a Netflix special, was broadcast in December 2020. His acting credits include Sneaky Pete, Crashing, The Female Brain, No Safe Spaces and the 2023 remake of White Men Can't Jump.

Street Fighter's cast also includes Jason Momoa (Blanka), Noah Centineo (Ken), Orville Peck (Vega), Joe Anoa’i / Roman Reigns (Akuma), Andrew Koji (Ryu), Alan Ritchson (Guile), Callina Liang (Chun-Li) and Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson (Balrog). It is being directed by Kitao Sakurai.

The film is expected to be released next year, but it's worth noting that, in March, it was removed from Sony's release schedule, so who knows?