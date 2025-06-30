Update [ ]:

Hamster has confirmed the release date for Super Dimension Fortress Macross II: July 10th.

Given that we didn't get the first game in the West, it would be wise to expect this release to be exclusive to Japan, too.

Original Story: Super Dimension Fortress Macross just launched on Switch and PS4 / PS5, and Hamster has announced that its sequel is also coming to the service.

Super Dimension Fortress Macross II launched in 1993, a year after the original arcade game. Unlike its forerunner, it's a side-scrolling shooter. It has never been released on any home console previously.

The release date and price of the game will be revealed in due course.

The game is based on the Super Dimension Fortress Macross anime series, which began in 1982 and continues to this day. This is the same series that would spawn the Western franchise Robotech.