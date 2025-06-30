We're used to seeing some pretty out-there mods for classic games here at Time Extension, but this next one pretty much takes the cake.

Hero of Law is a brand new N64 mod Ocarina of Time that just so happen combine two of our favourite series, bringing together the characters and world of The Legend of Zelda with the courtroom drama and excitement of Capcom's Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney games.

The project is the work of Newer Team — a group that is probably best known for their unofficial sequel to New Super Mario Bros. Wii, Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii (as well as its in-development update Newer Super Mario Bros. Wii Deluxe) — and was released over the weekend, alongside an exceptionally brief-yet-amazing trailer showing Link taking the place of Wright, adopting a new position as Hyrule's top defence attorney.

The game plays out much as you'd expect, if you played any of the original Ace Attorney game in the past, with Link essentially having to defend a client — in this case, Malon — in a court of law. You'll end up listening to a bunch of witness statements, with the goal being to present the right piece of evidence from the court record to find the contradictions and unlock the truth behind the case.

You can download Hero of Law and patch the game here, but do bear in mind, you will need to provide your own Ocarina of Time N64 ROM or Wii Virtual Console WAD file to get it to run.

The game is reported on work on real N64 hardware (with the N64 Expansion Pak), as well as most emulators, and even includes support for the Voice Recognition Unit and some other N64 accessories.

You can check the Readme document here for more information.