A modder named notChase has posted a video, showcasing a fantastic-looking mod for the PC port of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, featuring Link commanding an army of Pikmin creatures from the Nintendo game of the same name (thanks Gaming Reinvented for the spot!).

If you follow The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time modding community at all, you've probably already encountered the work of the modder notCHase in the past. The talented creator constantly makes headlines for producing some of the most attention-grabbing Zelda modding videos online, where he alters the open-source PC port of the N64 classic, to include new powers such as Tears of the Kingdom's Recall, Fuse, and Ultra Hand abilities, as well as attacks such as Captain Falcon's Falcon Punch.

In this latest video, however, it appears that the modder has turned his attention to creating an unlikely crossover between Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time / Pikmin crossover, which we never knew we wanted.

It sees Link plucking a bunch of Pikmin seeds in Hyrule Field before using the colourful creatures to solve some of his problems on his adventure. This includes using Pikmin as a way to kill Deku Babas from range, ordering Pikmin to move heavy boulders without the use of explosives, and launching Pikmin onto high ledges to collect pieces of heart that are out of reach to Child Link. The Pikmin even have some of their respective strengths and weaknesses, with the blue Pikmin being the only variation that can survive in water.

notCHase has clearly put a ton of thought into the potential applications they could have were they included in the original, but sadly, it appears the mod hasn't been made available publicly and is only meant as a showcase of sorts, similar to his other creations. As a result, we'll have to continue dreaming about what this mod would be like to experience firsthand.