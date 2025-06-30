Hamster has announced that it is bringing Namco's 1995 arcade title Air Combat 22 to its Arcade Archives series on modern-day platforms this week (July 3rd).

Following in the footsteps of the Arcade Archives version of Ridge Racer, Air Combat 22 is based on the System 22 3D flight simulator, which forms part of Namco's wider Ace Combat franchise.

The series began with 1993's Air Combat, which ran on the company's System 21 arcade board. Air Combat 22 was released as an upgrade kit for the '93 version, as well as a stand-alone deluxe cabinet.

1995's Air Combat on the PS1 is based on the 1993 version of the game. Its sequel, 1997's Ace Combat 2, would be the first to use the 'Ace Combat' name.

The series continues to this day, with 2019's Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown being the most recent entry.