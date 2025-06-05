The original arcade version of Ridge Racer comes to modern-day systems today thanks to the Arcade Archives range, and gives players a taste of 1993's most groundbreaking coin-op.

Famously ported to the PS1 at the close of 1994, Ridge Racer was one of the first 3D racing games to use texture mapping, giving players a believable world to drive around.

The game's working title has now been revealed, and it's perfectly apt, given the technological strides it made at the time: Texture Drive.

Did you know the working title for Ridge Racer was 'Texture Drive'. Google returns 0 results, so I'll guess probably not. Wonder if it'll be discussed on the livestream today? Thanks to Shingi on the other site for sharing the planning document pics. Tekken starting off as Kamui😴old news — (@ohfivepro.bsky.social) 2025-06-05T07:10:23.442Z

As noted by ohfivepro on BlueSky, this appears to be the first time that Ridge Racer's working title has been revealed.

Will you be picking the game up today? If so, which platform will you be playing it on? Let us know with a comment below.