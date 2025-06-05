City Connection yesterday announced the next Jaleco NES title it will be bringing to the Nintendo Switch will be 1989's The Last Ninja.

This is the home console port of System 3's 1988 isometric action-adventure game Last Ninja 2, which was originally released for home computers, like the C64, ZX Spectrum, and Amstrad CPC.

The game is available to buy starting today from the Nintendo Switch eShop for a discounted price of $7.19, and similar to other "JALECOlle Famicom Ver." titles will feature a range of new enhancements over the original title.

These include a selection of screen filters, the ability to rewind if you make a mistake, the inclusion of a timer to record your best scores, and various objective-based achievements to unlock. This is in addition to an archive page featuring scans of the NES box art and manual.

Shortcuts have also been added to quickly change weapons and items with L & R, while a new hints tool, called Ninja's Wisdom, has also been added to allow you to get tips if you get lost.

Here's some PR for the new release:

"Ninth century ninja on the rampage in Manhattan? With revenge and inheritance in their hearts, ninjas from across time and space take on the challenge in this tried-and-true ninja action adventure! 20th Century Modern New York City, Manhattan. Armakuni, a ninja who once lost his compatriots at the hands of General Kunitoki in the 9th century, has traversed time and space to reach this skyscraper city. This trial-and-error action adventure requires precise control and inspiration to advance through each stage as you search for hidden items, switches and mysterious keys scattered throughout the city.

Spot the tricks, avoid the traps and utilize the items to clear a path! When you have fulfilled all your ninja duties, the name of the last ninja will be engraved in history."

One of the strange things about this release is that City Connection has put out streaming guidelines for it until June 19th, asking people to refrain from sharing any content beyond stage 2 to avoid spoiling the game (which is now roughly 36 years old).

The reason it gives for this is the title is “a trial-and-error-style action adventure” and “getting lost, making mistakes, and trying again" are all part of the experience, so it wants to avoid people being spoiled before getting the chance to play it themselves.

It encourages players instead to discover solutions on their own or to use the in-game tools available if they get stuck. It all feels a little bit like closing the stable door after the horse has bolted to us, as there is a ton of information about the original game already out there and we can't imagine many people will comply.