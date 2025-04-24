Back in September of last year, you may remember us reporting that the Famicom title Magic John (which was released in the US and Europe for the NES under the title Totally Rad) was about to come to Nintendo Switch, as part of City Connection's JALECOlle Famicom series.

Well, it's been a long time since then, and it appears that it is now finally available on the Nintendo Switch eShop as of this week (April 23rd, to be exact). And, better yet, it seems to include both the Japanese and overseas editions of the game, to allow players to compare and contrast the different versions.

The 2-in-1 collection cost £7.19, with a 10% offer reducing that price to £6.47 until May 7th. It also comes with a bunch of other features that you'd expect from a reissue of this type, such as the ability to rewind your gameplay, quickly save and reload, record your best times, compete to unlock achievements, and add various CRT-style filters to the screen.

There are also a few other tweaks and quality-of-life improvements listed as well, including the option to switch and select magic with the L button and R button, and the inclusion of a new mid-boss life display that wasn't present in the original.

Magic John, in case you're unaware, is an action platformer developed by Aicom that was published in 1990.

It focuses on the adventure of a wannabe magician named John (renamed to Jake in the overseas versions), who must set out on a quest to rescue his kidnapped girlfriend from a group of monsters, with the help of a set of magical spells that can transform the hero into different forms — each with their own specific abilities.

Will you be picking it up? Let us know in the comments!