The Jaleco action-adventure title Bio-Senshi DAN: Increaser to no Tatakai is being released on Nintendo Switch on September 26th, City Connection has revealed.

The reissue of the game (which is being localized as Bio Warrior DAN The Increaser War) was announced back in July as part of City Connection's new 'JALECOlle Famicom Edition' series, which is essentially a collection of retro reissues of classic Jaleco Famicom games with a bunch of new features added to sweeten the deal.



『JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Bio Warrior DAN The Increaser War』

Releasing on September 26

Switch Download-Only

According to City Connection, the new additions coming to the game will include a collection of never-before-shared development materials from the game's developer Ohayashi, as well as the introduction of an area map on the pause screen, a new English localization (unrelated to the cancelled NES port Bashi Bazook that has since been released via the Retro-Bit Generation plug & play), shortcuts for weapon-switching (via L&R), a new weapon power-up icon, and a background music visualizer that you can toggle on/off while playing.

Here's a brief description of the game taken from the publisher City Connection:

"This action game follows a young man named Dan, who is sent from the year 2081 to the year 1999 to confront the extraterrestrial beings known as the Increasers!"

As far as we're aware, no store pages are available for the title yet, but if the previous releases are anything to go by, the game will launch simultaneously across multiple regions.